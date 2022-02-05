240,000 Shares in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Bought by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.19% of SciPlay as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCPL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth $44,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth $255,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCPL stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

