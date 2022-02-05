$26.11 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post $26.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.24 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $14.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $149.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $174.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $161.42 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $214.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 4.59. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 904,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,768,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 882,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.