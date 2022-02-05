2key.network (2KEY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,856.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. 2key.network has a market cap of $609,412.45 and $2,856.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 2key.network has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00111753 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,249,697 coins. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

