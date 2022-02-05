$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report $3.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.74 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

NYSE:PWR opened at $99.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $305,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 68.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.