$3.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.62. Cummins posted earnings of $4.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $18.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.21 to $20.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.05 to $23.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Cummins stock opened at $228.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.84. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

