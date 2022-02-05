3,000,000 Shares in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Bought by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,079,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 10.16% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. 1,075,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

