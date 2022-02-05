327,299 Shares in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 327,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of ForgeRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FORG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

FORG stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.17. ForgeRock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

