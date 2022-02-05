33,177 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 515.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 104.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $722,636. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

