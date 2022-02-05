$397.54 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post $397.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.08 million. Kforce reported sales of $354.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kforce by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 6,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.