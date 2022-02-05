3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,189 shares of company stock valued at $636,769. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in 3D Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.21. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

