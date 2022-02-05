4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,843.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $722,258.07 and approximately $48,843.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00111790 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.