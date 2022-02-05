$53.30 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce $53.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.59 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $51.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $163.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $163.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $178.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,461 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 389,110 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

