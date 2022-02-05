56,302 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Agree Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 30.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,648,000 after buying an additional 165,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 39.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,022,000 after buying an additional 181,158 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Agree Realty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.