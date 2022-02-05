597,187 Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 597,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.04% of Gores Technology Partners II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPB opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

