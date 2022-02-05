$60.43 Million in Sales Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to post sales of $60.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.36 million and the highest is $60.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $179.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million.

UPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other UpHealth news, insider Mariya Pylypiv purchased 12,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $34,745,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter worth $486,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPH opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

