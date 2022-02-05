600,000 Shares in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 4.04% of Nocturne Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBTC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $10,694,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $10,694,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $9,367,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,200,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,930,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBTC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

