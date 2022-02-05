$606.35 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post $606.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $604.00 million to $608.70 million. MYR Group reported sales of $607.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $1,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,914 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MYR Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

MYRG opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.81.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

