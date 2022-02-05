$606.35 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post $606.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $604.00 million to $608.70 million. MYR Group reported sales of $607.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MYR Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.
MYRG opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.81.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
