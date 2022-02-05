646,750 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 646,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,602,000. Natixis owned about 0.15% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.8% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.72.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.42 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

