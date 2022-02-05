$740.94 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will post $740.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $741.47 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $541.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCO stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.45.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

