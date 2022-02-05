$75.35 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report sales of $75.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.40 million and the lowest is $75.30 million. Radware reported sales of $69.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $285.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $285.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $313.00 million, with estimates ranging from $310.80 million to $315.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. Radware has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

