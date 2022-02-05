76,371 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,859,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.34. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.