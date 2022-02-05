$810.85 Million in Sales Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to report sales of $810.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.10 million to $817.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $553.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.41.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

