$842.45 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report sales of $842.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $787.16 million to $875.00 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $496.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Franchise Group has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.