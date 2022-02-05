$85.72 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report $85.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.34 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $82.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $316.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CECE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 249.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $5.87 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 million, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.