$9.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post sales of $9.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.75 billion and the highest is $11.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $38.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $41.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,969,000 after purchasing an additional 459,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after buying an additional 1,807,164 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,136,000 after buying an additional 297,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after buying an additional 1,463,801 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after buying an additional 1,217,831 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAA opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

