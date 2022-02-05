$96.39 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report sales of $96.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.95 million to $97.25 million. EverQuote reported sales of $97.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $412.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $429.43 million, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $434.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EverQuote.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, reduced their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $16.88 on Friday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.38 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 23,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $352,504.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 453,554 shares of company stock worth $6,567,044 and sold 20,142 shares worth $319,851. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

