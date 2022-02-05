$962.23 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report sales of $962.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $965.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $957.98 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.