Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.78). Aadi Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($1.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ AADI traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 174,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $379.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $7,605,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,552,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,689,000. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

