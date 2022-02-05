AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to post earnings of $3.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $14.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.02 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $13.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,185,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,376,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $140.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,921,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,479. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.69. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

