Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE ANF opened at $38.03 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

