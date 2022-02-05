Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,719 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,087,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 123,070 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,170,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.64 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

