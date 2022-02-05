Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,445.40

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,445.40 ($19.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,428 ($19.20). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,428 ($19.20), with a volume of 63,144 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,445.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,502.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.25 ($0.33) per share. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

