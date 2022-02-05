Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $651,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $295.65 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

