Abulaba Price Down 70.4% Over Last Week (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 72.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Abulaba has traded 70.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $909.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042948 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00111457 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

