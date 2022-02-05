Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Acadia Healthcare worth $74,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66.4% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $11,246,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,205,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

