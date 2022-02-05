ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $393,185.70 and approximately $38,625.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00028293 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

