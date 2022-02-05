ACoconut Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $390,912.31 and $38,040.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

