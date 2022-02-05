Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

