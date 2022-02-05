Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $68,688.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,632.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.07 or 0.07263793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00293935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.62 or 0.00772520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011524 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00070704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00405887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00234151 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.