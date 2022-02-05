Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 26,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 26,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

