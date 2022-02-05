adbank (ADB) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $65,049.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,637,519 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

