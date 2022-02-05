Adshares (ADS) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Adshares has a total market cap of $45.13 million and $1.64 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00004796 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00136143 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,678,851 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

