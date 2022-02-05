Adshares Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $44.82 million and $1.40 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00004756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00134829 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,678,850 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

