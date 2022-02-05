ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 74.13% from the stock’s current price.

ADTRAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. 887,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,605. The company has a market cap of $978.47 million, a P/E ratio of 502.50 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 99,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,300,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 237,355 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

