AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of AECOM worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 19.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of AECOM by 19,268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 79,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 79,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

NYSE:ACM opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.