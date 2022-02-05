AI Doctor Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $73,315.51 and approximately $1,010.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00042656 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00111218 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AIDOC is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

