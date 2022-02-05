Aion Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.66 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $48.59 million and $3.66 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,586.45 or 1.00152107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00074706 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00252482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00161703 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00331463 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001200 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,430,783 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

