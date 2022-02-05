Akroma Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 41.2% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $47,773.56 and approximately $133.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.99 or 0.07244889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00070251 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.