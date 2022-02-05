Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits Market Cap of $157.79 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $157.79 million and $16.05 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.16 or 0.00277695 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00079058 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00109417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001940 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,915,683,163 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.