Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Lessened by Dalal Street LLC

Dalal Street LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201,374 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 4.5% of Dalal Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dalal Street LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $122.22 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.67. The company has a market capitalization of $331.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

